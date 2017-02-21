PSL final in Lahore to serve national interest: Zalmi owner

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Franchise owner of Peshawar Zalmi
(PSL) Javed Afirdi has said that decision of holding Pakistan
Super League (PSL) final in Lahore will be proved beneficial in
national interest owing to current wake of unfortunate incidents.
Talking to a private news channel, Javed Afridi
said that the decision has been taken mutually with full support
of all franchises’ owners.
He further said that all the franchises’ owners have been
given the task to persuade maximum international players to come
to Lahore Pakistan for the final of PSL second edition.
He said that our country is our pride and to protect its
interests is our prime duty and Pakistani nation has proved that
at every step.
“We are willing to serve the country in national spirit and
our management will try its best to bring the maximum foreign
players along,” he reaffirmed.
He said all the franchises’ owners have appreciated the
decision that has been taken with mutual consensus from the PCB
and PSL management.
Terming it as treat for cricket fans in Pakistan Zalmi owner
hoped that this decision will cause prevailing positive impact in
the country following the recent unfortunate incidents.
To another question he said that there are few players who
are willing to come to Pakistan not only from Peshawar Zalmi but
also from other teams as well.
He said that the event management will try its best to bring
foreign players to Pakistan to play final and even those as well
who are not playing the final.
“This step will give a strong message to the world and the
to the enemies of Pakistan that we are a brave nation that never
gives up”, he added.
He told that the re-drafting of the players will be held on
22nd Feb.
