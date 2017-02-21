PSL final in Lahore to serve national interest: Zalmi owner

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Franchise owner of Peshawar Zalmi

(PSL) Javed Afirdi has said that decision of holding Pakistan

Super League (PSL) final in Lahore will be proved beneficial in

national interest owing to current wake of unfortunate incidents.

Talking to a private news channel, Javed Afridi

said that the decision has been taken mutually with full support

of all franchises’ owners.

He further said that all the franchises’ owners have been

given the task to persuade maximum international players to come

to Lahore Pakistan for the final of PSL second edition.

He said that our country is our pride and to protect its

interests is our prime duty and Pakistani nation has proved that

at every step.

“We are willing to serve the country in national spirit and

our management will try its best to bring the maximum foreign

players along,” he reaffirmed.

He said all the franchises’ owners have appreciated the

decision that has been taken with mutual consensus from the PCB

and PSL management.

Terming it as treat for cricket fans in Pakistan Zalmi owner

hoped that this decision will cause prevailing positive impact in

the country following the recent unfortunate incidents.

To another question he said that there are few players who

are willing to come to Pakistan not only from Peshawar Zalmi but

also from other teams as well.

He said that the event management will try its best to bring

foreign players to Pakistan to play final and even those as well

who are not playing the final.

“This step will give a strong message to the world and the

to the enemies of Pakistan that we are a brave nation that never

gives up”, he added.

He told that the re-drafting of the players will be held on

22nd Feb.