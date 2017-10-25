452 political parties worldwide congratulate CPC congress

BEIJING, Oct 25 (APP): A total of 452 major political parties in 165 countries have sent 855 messages of congratulation to the Communist Party of China (CPC) since the opening of the 19th CPC National Congress, Xi Jinping said Wednesday.

Xi, who was re-elected as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting the press at the Great Hall of the People together with other newly-elected members of the Standing Committee of the 19th CPC Central Committee Political Bureau.

Of these congratulatory messages, 814 came from heads of state or government, or the leaders of political parties or important organizations, Xi said.

“On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, I wish to convey our sincere appreciation to them all,” Xi said.