NBF publishes record number of books during current year

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): National Book Foundation (NBF) has
published a record number of books during current year under its
plan to compile 1,000 standard books.
An official of NBF told APP that under plan NBF would publish
more than 1,000 quality books for promotion of book reading culture
in the country.
He said that the Foundation is playing a vital role in
dissemination of knowledge and creating interest of reading books
among people for last many years.
Managing Director NBF, Prof Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javeid made a
comprehensive plan to re-develop textbooks with attractive layout,
design and technique of taxonomy.
NBF has been working on comprehensive project of “Peace
Revolution through Book” by publishing one thousand useful,
informative and affordable priced books. It has also published many
editions of favorite books of readers due to their demand in the
market.
The sale of books being in progress at various cities
including Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore, Quetta, Hyderabad, Multan and
other cities to promote the book reading culture in the country.
The members of readers club and registered members of NBF are
enjoying 55 discounts on buying books.
According to NBF, the book lovers are taking keen interest in
buying books on affordable prices.
