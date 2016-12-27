NBF publishes record number of books during current year

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): National Book Foundation (NBF) has

published a record number of books during current year under its

plan to compile 1,000 standard books.

An official of NBF told APP that under plan NBF would publish

more than 1,000 quality books for promotion of book reading culture

in the country.

He said that the Foundation is playing a vital role in

dissemination of knowledge and creating interest of reading books

among people for last many years.

Managing Director NBF, Prof Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javeid made a

comprehensive plan to re-develop textbooks with attractive layout,

design and technique of taxonomy.

NBF has been working on comprehensive project of “Peace

Revolution through Book” by publishing one thousand useful,

informative and affordable priced books. It has also published many

editions of favorite books of readers due to their demand in the

market.

The sale of books being in progress at various cities

including Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore, Quetta, Hyderabad, Multan and

other cities to promote the book reading culture in the country.

The members of readers club and registered members of NBF are

enjoying 55 discounts on buying books.

According to NBF, the book lovers are taking keen interest in

buying books on affordable prices.