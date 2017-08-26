RAWALPINDI, Aug 26 (APP): Pakistan Rangers Punjab along with CTD
and Punjab Police and Intelligence Agencies carried out Intelligence
Based Operations (IBOs) in Lahore, Faisalabad and DG Khan.
According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement
issued here on Saturday, during the last 72 hours, 43 suspects were apprehended during these operations, while cache of illegal weapons
and ammunition were also recovered.
43 suspects arrested, cache of illegal weapons recovered
