4,000 MW more electricity to be added in system, loadshedding to end in Nov: Abid

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Minister of State for Power Chaudhry

Abid Sher Ali Thursday said the country had achieved the highest-

ever power generation of 20,000 megawatt and 4,000 MW more would be

added in the system during next three to four months.

“On Wednesday, we exceeded the 20,000 MW power generation

figure for the first time and that day there was extra electricity

than the demand,” he said while talking to journalists after

attending a meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on

Energy here.

He said due to effective policies of the Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, power supply was improving day by

day, adding “3,000 MW to 4,000 MW more electricity will be added in

the national system.”

The minister expressed confidence that power loadshedding

would end by November this year across the country, except the areas

of high line-loses.

“Reducing the power loadshedding duration from 18 hours a day

to 2-3 hours especially in the months of August and September is the

hallmark of PML-N government, which is not less than any miracle,”

he said.

He said the PML-N government was fulfilling it commitments

made with the public and it succeeded to overcome what he described

‘Jin’ of electricity loadshedding.

Answering a question, Abid said industrial and powerloom

sectors were getting smooth supply of electricity with zero

loadshedding.

He said provincial governments had the responsibility to play

their role in reducing power theft and line-loses in their

respective provinces.

Commenting on electricity situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the

Minister said the government was setting up four to five grid

stations in new localities of the province to remove the complaint

of low voltage and ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity.

He said it took three to four years to acquire land in

Chakdarra and Nowshera to set up grid stations, adding that now the

land had been acquired and “we will do the two-year work in nine

months.”

Abid said there were around 275 feeders in KPK where zero

loadshedding was being observed, while 120 feeders were facing 85

percent to 90 percent line loses.

He categorically said there would be no repair work in the

areas of high line loses, urging the parliamentarians to play role

in reducing the loses in their respective constituencies.