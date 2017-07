40 members PML-N KP cabinet announced

PESHAWAR July 27 (APP): President PML-N Engr. Ameer Muqam and General

Secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi after consultation and approval of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif have announced the names of the forty members cabinet of the party for Khyber Pakhthunkhwa.

The new cabinet would assume its responsibilities from next week, said

an official release issued here Thursday.

Conspicuous among those included in the PMLN KP cabinet are Farhan Zafar

Jhagra, Malik Jehanzeb, Nasir Khan Musazai, Babar Nawaz MNA, Abbas Khan Afridi, Akhtar Munir Marwat, Fateh Muhammad Khan, Sardar Shahjehan Yusaf, Ayub Afridi, Sajjad Marghuz, Ikhtiar Wali, Nawabzada Arsalan Hoti, Ihsanullah Khan, Fayaz Khan, Muhammad Eisal Khan, Dr. Sahib Zaman, Col Sher Afgan, Haji Muhammad Afzal, Rashid Mehmud Khan, Misri Khan, Raja AKhtar Ali, Asif Nazeer and others.