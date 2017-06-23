4 policemen killed in firing incident

KARACHI, June 23 (APP): Four policemen, including an assistant

sub-inspector (ASI), were killed in a firing incident at Karachi’s

SITE area on Friday evening.

A police official said that the two assailants riding on a

motorcycle opened fire on a police mobile. At that time the policemen belonging to SITE A Police Station were sitting at a hotel for the

Iftar, it was stated.

The assailants fled from the scene after the firing incident.

The policemen, who lost their lives in firing incident, were

identified as ASI Muhammad Yousuf, and constables Raja Shabbir, Khalid and Israr.