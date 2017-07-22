4-member jury finalised logo for 70th years Independence Day celebrations : Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, July 22 (APP): A government spokesperson Saturday

strongly rejected the impression that Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb,

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage

has played a role in the selection of official logo for the 70th

years Independence Day celebrations.

He clarified this in reference to a news item carried by

Tribune.Com with the caption “Government unveils 70th Independence

Day logo and people are shocked”.

It is to be stated that the Ministry as part of its

programmes for 70th anniversary celebrations, had decided to

launch a nationwide logo competiton.

It was duly advertised by the government and PNCA was made

the focal attached department. The ad appeared on 25th of April

with a submission deadline of 5th May, 2017.

He said PNCA received 398 logos by 200 participants from

all over Pakistan which were judged by a four-member jury,

comprising professional artists and designers who were mostly

NCA qualified.

The panel of judges meticulously examined all the entries

for two days and made their final decision independently and

finally the winning logo was launched in a graceful ceremony, he

added.

The impression of attributing the judgement and selecting

the winning logo to Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting

and National Heritage is absolutely false, unfounded and misleading,

the spokesperson said.