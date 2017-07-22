4-member jury finalised logo for 70th years Independence Day celebrations : Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, July 22 (APP): A government spokesperson Saturday
strongly rejected the impression that Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb,
Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage
has played a role in the selection of official logo for the 70th
years Independence Day celebrations.
He clarified this in reference to a news item carried by
Tribune.Com with the caption “Government unveils 70th Independence
Day logo and people are shocked”.
It is to be stated that the Ministry as part of its
programmes for 70th anniversary celebrations, had decided to
launch a nationwide logo competiton.
It was duly advertised by the government and PNCA was made
the focal attached department. The ad appeared on 25th of April
with a submission deadline of 5th May, 2017.
He said PNCA received 398 logos by 200 participants from
all over Pakistan which were judged by a four-member jury,
comprising professional artists and designers who were mostly
NCA qualified.
The panel of judges meticulously examined all the entries
for two days and made their final decision independently and
finally the winning logo was launched in a graceful ceremony, he
added.
The impression of attributing the judgement and selecting
the winning logo to Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting
and National Heritage is absolutely false, unfounded and misleading,
the spokesperson said.