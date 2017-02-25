4 killed, 600 suspects rounded up from parts of Punjab

RAWALPINDI Feb 24 (APP): As part of on-going operation Radd-ul-Fassad, four terrorists were killed besides 600 suspects including few Afghans were rounded up by the Punjab Rangers from various parts of the Punjab, according Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here on Saturday.

“Operation Radd-ul-Fassad continues across the country. Punjab Rangers conducted over 200 search operations in areas of Punjab including Karor, Layyah, and Rawalpindi.” a news release of ISPR stated.

Suspected houses, Madrassas and shops were searched.

Those who have been apprehended by the Rangers included facilitators of Jamatul Ahrar.