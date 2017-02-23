LAHORE, Feb 23 (APP): At least four persons were killed and 10 others suffered injuries in a blast at Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Z Block here on Thursday.
Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to various hospitals.The nature of the blast was being ascertained.
The police have cordoned off the area and was investigating.
4 killed, 15 injured in blast
