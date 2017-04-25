4 hardcore terrorists executed

RAWALPINDI, April 25 (APP): Other four hardcore terrorists, tried by military courts, on Tuesday were executed at jail in Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa.
According to Inter Services Public Relations, those terrorists were hanged, were involved in committing heinous offenses relating to terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians, attacking country’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies.
