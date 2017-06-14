4-day Chinese warships visit culminates

ISLAMABAD, June 14 (APP): Four days good will cum training

visit of PLA (Navy) Task Group to Pakistan concluded on Wednesday.

Three Chinese Navy warships CHANG CHUN, JING ZHOU and CHAO HU

were part of this task group under the command of mission commander

Rear Admiral Shen Hao, Deputy Commander East Sea Fleet, Pakistan

Navy news release said.

During stay at Karachi, the officers and men of the visiting

ships held professional discussions and interactions with

counterparts from Pakistan Navy on the subjects of mutual interests.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah visited PLA (N)

ships and was accorded warm welcome upon arrival.

The mission commander of Chinese Navy, Rear Admiral Shen Hao

called on Senior Officials of Pakistan Navy and civilian

dignitaries.

In tandem, operational training activities, joint interactive

sessions, table top discussions on professional topics and social

events were also arranged between the officers and men of both

friendly navies.

At the end of the visit, a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) was

conducted in the North Arabian Sea between Pakistan Navy Flotilla

and PLA (N) task group to enhance interoperability between the two

navies.

During the exercise the platforms of both the navies performed

tactical maneuvers and boarding as well as Go Fast drills.

Different serials of Air Defence exercise and Anti Ship

Missile Defence Exercise were also concluded.

The visit of PLA (Navy) Task Group is expected to further

strengthen the time tested friendship of China and Pakistan besides

enhancing mutual collaboration and cooperation between two navies.