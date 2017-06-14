ISLAMABAD, June 14 (APP): Four days good will cum training
visit of PLA (Navy) Task Group to Pakistan concluded on Wednesday.
Three Chinese Navy warships CHANG CHUN, JING ZHOU and CHAO HU
were part of this task group under the command of mission commander
Rear Admiral Shen Hao, Deputy Commander East Sea Fleet, Pakistan
Navy news release said.
During stay at Karachi, the officers and men of the visiting
ships held professional discussions and interactions with
counterparts from Pakistan Navy on the subjects of mutual interests.
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah visited PLA (N)
ships and was accorded warm welcome upon arrival.
The mission commander of Chinese Navy, Rear Admiral Shen Hao
called on Senior Officials of Pakistan Navy and civilian
dignitaries.
In tandem, operational training activities, joint interactive
sessions, table top discussions on professional topics and social
events were also arranged between the officers and men of both
friendly navies.
At the end of the visit, a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) was
conducted in the North Arabian Sea between Pakistan Navy Flotilla
and PLA (N) task group to enhance interoperability between the two
navies.
During the exercise the platforms of both the navies performed
tactical maneuvers and boarding as well as Go Fast drills.
Different serials of Air Defence exercise and Anti Ship
Missile Defence Exercise were also concluded.
The visit of PLA (Navy) Task Group is expected to further
strengthen the time tested friendship of China and Pakistan besides
enhancing mutual collaboration and cooperation between two navies.
4-day Chinese warships visit culminates
ISLAMABAD, June 14 (APP): Four days good will cum training