3rd Round of Pakistan-Turkey Bilateral Consultations on UN related matters held in Ankara

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP):Pakistan and Turkey have agreed to expand the scope of bilateral consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries to new areas while expressing complete satisfaction at the existing close cooperation of the two at multi-lateral forums, as well as unanimity of views on issues of regional and international importance.

According to a foreign office statement issued here Thursday, this was the crux of the deliberations in the third Round of Pakistan-Turkey Bilateral Consultations on UN-related matters which was held on March 28, 2018 in Ankara. The next round of talks will now be held in Islamabad.

Pakistan’s delegation was led by Special Secretary (UN&EC/SCO), Tasnim Aslam, while the Turkish side was led by Deputy Undersecretary for Political Affairs, Ambassador Kaan Esener. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi also attended the talks.

The two sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues including inter alia UN Security Council reform process and reform of the UN system; human rights, humanitarian and refugee issues; counter-terrorism; combating Islamophobia and religious discrimination; matters related to transnational organized crime; migration related issues; ECOSOC; Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); as well as issues pertaining to regional and international peace and security.

Special Secretary (UN&EC/SCO), Tasnim Aslam, also called on the Undersecretary of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Umit Yalcin during the visit and exchanged views on issues of bilateral and regional importance.