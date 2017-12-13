3rd Maritime Silk Road Int’l Arts Festival opens

BEIJING, Dec 13 (APP):The third Maritime Silk Road International Arts Festival began at the Chinese city of Quanzhou, previously known as one of the four largest seaports for foreign trade in China.

A five-day international arts festival began with a gala titled “To the Ocean” at the Channel Sports Centre in Quanzhou, Fujian. It features art delegates and troupes from over 31 countries and regions along the Maritime Silk Road.

Composed of eleven programmes, the large-scale show used both visuals and audio to highlight the unique local features of the Maritime Silk Road, and displayed the part Quanzhou plays in China and the world, as well as its image in the new era.

Quanzhou is the starting point of the ancient Maritime Silk Road. Since ancient times it has developed and thrived because of its proximity to the sea.

In 2016, the city’s GDP amounted to US $100.5 billion, and per capita GDP reached US $11,648. The general public budget revenue was US$11.6 billion and the per capita disposable income of residents was US$4,667.

El Horrya Folk Troupe from Egypt was invited to give a special dance show during the gala.

Following the opening ceremony and gala, the Maritime Silk Road Forum on Arts Development, the Maritime Silk Road Cultural Heritage Exhibition and 2017 China-CEEC Cultural Season will be held along with some other regional events over the next four days.