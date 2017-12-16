3rd Int’l Mountain Films Festival starts at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP):A two-day 3rd International Mountain Films Festival started here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Saturday.

The opening ceremony was attended by Wajahat Malik, PNCA Director General Syed Jamal Shah and a large number of people at the PNCA auditorium.

The festival started with screening of multiple films. The documentaries screened include Ski for Freedom, Diving into the unknown, Chasing the breath, Alpine Wall, Inside the Indus and the Ice Hunter.