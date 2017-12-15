3rd anniversary of APS martyrs on Dec 16

PESHAWAR, Dec 15 (APP):The 3rd death anniversary of 144 victims of Army Public School (APS) here including students,

teachers and others would be observed here on Saturday.

In the memory of the martyrs of the tragic and horrific terrorists’ attack on APS in

2014, a special ceremony would be arranged at APS to remember the martyrs,

where parents and relatives of the victims, army and provincial government high

officials would come to attend.

The pictures of martyred children, teachers have already displayed on GT road and

University road in their memory to pay tribute to them.

It is pertinent to mention here that six terrorists stormed APS on December 16, 2014 and

indiscriminately killed students, teachers and principal in an act of barbarism. The incident was

widely condemned across the world while the government chalked out National Action Plan to eliminate terrorism in all its forms from the country.