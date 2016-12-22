396 voters to cast votes for final phase of local bodies election

FAISALABAD, Dec 22 (APP): As many as 396 voters will exercise their vote power to elect top-slots of local government (LG) in district Faisalabad here Thursday.

A spokesman of the Election Commission said that three panels including Muhammad Razzaq Malik panel, Sheraz Kahlon panel and Chaudhary Mumtaz Ali Cheema panel are participating in the election of city.

He said that Muhammad Razzaq Malik panel is contesting the election on the symbol of lion while Mayor Group has fielded Sheraz Kahlon as independent candidate for the top slot of municipal corporation with a symbol of Vase (Guldan). Similarly, PTI supported candidate former city nazim Chaudhary Mumtaz Ali Cheema is also contesting for the

office of city mayor with a symbol of Refrigerator.

In district council, three panels including Chaudhary Zahid Nazir panel, Mian Qasim Farooq panel and Sardar Khan Bahadar Dogar panel are also contesting for the office of chairman.

PMLN candidate Chaudhary Zahid Nazir is contesting the election for chairman on the symbol of lion and Mian Qasim Farooq is contesting the election on the symbol of Refrigerator.

ECP spokesman said that as many as 182 voters including 157 elected chairmen of city councils and 25 members of reserved seats will cast their votes for election of one City Mayor and 3 Deputy Mayors.

Similarly, 214 voters including 189 elected chairmen of union councils and 25 members elected against various reserved seats will exercise their vote power to elect one Chairman and 3 Vice Chairmen of District Council, he added.