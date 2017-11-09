39 leading buyers of textile, food sectors of UK participate in Expo Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (APP):As many as 39 leading buyers of textile and food sectors from across the UK are participating

in Expo Pakistan 2017 to explore business opportunities in Pakistan. The four-day Expo Pakistan

started in Karachi Expo Centre on Thursday.

These sectors have been identified in view of their enormous potential which can be leveraged

to increase our market share, a message received here said.

Targeted and focused efforts are being made by Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), to encourage the producers of high quality products to increase Pakistan exports.

The Commercial Wings of the High Commission in London and Manchester worked closely with

the UK business companies to take them to the Expo.

Pakistan Exports to the British market witnessed a robust growth of 8% in 2016. During the first

eight months of the current calendar year, Pakistan exports have again increased by 9% as compared

to the corresponding period last year.

The main driver of growth is textile products, and food items i.e. fish, vegetables, fruits, etc.

Events like Expo Pakistan help strengthen the commercial ties between Pakistan and the rest of the participating countries by attracting the foreign buyers globally.

First held in 2005, the success of last edition of Expo Pakistan was manifested by the participation of a large number of local and foreign buyers who transacted business deals worth more than US$ 1.2 billion.

Expo Pakistan is the biggest trade event in Pakistan, showcasing the largest collection of Pakistan’s export merchandise and services. Foreign exhibitors from neighboring countries also use

this platform to launch their products.

Held annually, the four-day Expo Pakistan has become the primary sourcing point for a large

number of businesses from around the globe, giving them a head start on buying and ordering for

coming seasons.