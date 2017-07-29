39 km Havelian-Manshera section of Thakot-Havelian Motorway to be completed in April next year

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP): Work on Thakot-Havelian motorway is in full swing and the 118 kilometre project would be completed in December 2019.

National Highway Authority (NHA) Spokesman Kashif Zaman told APP that the motorway in early harvest Project category and its 39 kilometre Havelian-Mansehra section would be completed in April 2018.

He said that there would be three inter changes in the 39 km section which included Khota Qabar inter change,Qalandarabad and Manshera interchnge.

He said that 120-kilometre section of the motorway, part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is expected to be completed in 42 months with a cost of Rs 133.98 billion.

China Exim bank will fund 90 percent of the project, while the remainder will be funded by Pakistan. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had performed its ground breaking on August 28 last year.

The stretch of motorway from Havelian passes through

Abbottabad, Mansehra and Shinkiari, ending at Thakot. It will have five tunnels -two at Abbotabad, one each at Battal,Karmong and Mansehra.