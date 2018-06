37 Brigadiers of Pakistan Army promoted to the ranks of Maj Gen

RAWALPINDI, Jun 28 (APP):As many as 37 brigadiers of Pakistan Army including 9 from Army Medical Corps have been promoted to the ranks of Major General, says Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A total of 987 officers were considered for promotion by the meeting of Promotion Board chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters here Thursday.

Those promoted include Brigadier Babar Iftikhar, Brigadier Muhammad Ahmed Malik, Brigadier Irfan Arshad, Brigader Muhammad Shahbaz Khan, Brig Tahir Hameed Shah, Brigadier Irfan Ahmed Malik, Brigadier Raza Ali Khan, Brigadier Zafar Iqbal , Brigadier Zahid Sarwar Malik, Brigadier Kashif Nazir, Brigadier Adnan Asif Jah Shad, Brigadir Muhammad Zahid Khan, Brig Ghulam Jafar, brig Muhammad Munir Afsar, Brigadier Yousaf Jamal, Brig Ehsan Mehmood Khan, BrigadierMuhammaYousaf Majoka, Brigadier Asad Nawaz Janjua, Brig Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan , Brigadier Mumtaz Hussain , Brigadier Khurram Sarfraz Khan, Brigadier Nayyar Naseer, Brig Amer Ahsan Nawaz, Brigadier Najeeb Ahmed, Brigadier Kamran Khurshid, Muhammad Asim Iqbal, Brigadier Muhammad Ayub Ahsan Bhatti Brigadier Hassan Akhter Kayani

Those approved from Army Medical Corps include Brigadier Malik Muhammad Masud , Brigadier Salman Asharaf, Brig Chaudary Muhammad Qamar ul Haq Noor, Brig Syed Raza Jafar,Khursheed Muhammad Uttra, Brig Mrs Shehla Baqai, Wasim Alamgir, Muhammad Asad Qureshi, Rasikh Maqsood.