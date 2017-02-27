36th CAS Open Golf Championship from March 1st

KARACHI, Feb 27 (APP): Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Open Golf

Championship will commence at Airmen Golf Course, PAF Base Korangi

Creek, here on March 1st.

Briefing about the championship on Monday Group Capt Sabih Waliur

Rehman said that Chief of the Air Staff Open Golf Championship,

being the flagship championship of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), is one

of the biggest national Golf championships.

He said, the hosting opportunity of this championship is rotated

amongst various PAF Bases across Pakistan and this year the

opportunity to host 36th CAS Open Golf Championship is again given

to PAF Base Korangi Creek for sixth consecutive year.

In this sporting event, our members, golfers from various clubs,

and Pakistan Golf Federation will also be invited to play the

championship, as per the selection criteria of championship committee.

For this 4-day mega event a minimum turnout of 350 players is

expected. Upon conclusion of the championship, On March 4, Chief

of the Air Staff, PAF shall award the prizes to the winners in

various categories.

During the event, Professional golf players shall contend for

prize money of Rs 04 million. Besides, 02 cars are made available for

exciting Hole in One opportunity for players. Last year’s reviews

indicate that professional golfers found this course challenging, due

to strong coastal winds and unique landscaping, however it is at the

same time rewarding. Beginners who have toiled through this course

find it comparatively easier to play at other golf courses in

Pakistan, he added.