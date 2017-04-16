3582.8 MW electricity added to National Grid since 2013

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP): The government, as part of its
efforts to increase power generation in the country, managed to
add 3582.8 MW electricity to National Grid since 2013.
The quantum of electricity added to national grid between
March 23, 2013 to March 13, 2017 was 3582.80 MW, a data issued
by Water and Power Division revealed on Sunday.
As per details, during year 2013, the authorities managed
to add 423.30 MW to national grid, 1421 MW during 2014, 720 MW
during 2015, 920 MW during 2016 and 99 MW was added to national
grid during 2017 so far.
Moreover, with regard to reduction of load-shedding in
the country as compared to load-shedding in 2012, the data
further revealed that during 2012, the duration of load-shedding
in urban parts was 12 hours, rural parts 13 hours and seven (7)
hours each load-shedding for mix and independent industries.
But this has now reduced during 2017 to only three (3)
hours in urban, four (4) hours in rural while zero load-shedding
is being observed in mix and independent industries.
Similarly, during 2013, the duration of load-shedding in
urban was 13 hours, 14 hours in rural, mix industries eight (8)
hours and six (6) hours in independent hours while it was gradually
reduced during 2014 with eight (8) hours load-shedding in urban,
nine (9) hours in rural and six (6) hour each in mix and independent
industries.
The year 2015 witnessed further reduction in load-shedding
with urban parts faced six (6) hours load-shedding, rural eight
(8) hours, three (3) hours in mix industry and only one (1) hour in
independent industry.
During year 2016, the duration of load-shedding for urban was
six (6) hours, rural eight (8) hours and one (1) hour each for mix
and independent industries.
Moreover, a comparison showing percentage of reduction in
load-shedding during 2017 as compared to 2012, it was revealed
that 75 per cent reduction has been witnessed in urban parts,
70 percent in rural while 100 percent reduction has been made
in mix and independent industries.
3582.8 MW electricity added to National Grid since 2013
ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP): The government, as part of its