35000 policemen on poll day duties

LAHORE, Jul 24 (APP):DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar said that various teams of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit

(PRU) would start day long patrol on July 25 from 7:00 am , while the personnel of Anti-Riot Force would also remain high alert to cope with any situation.

The DIG Operations directed the officials to take stern

action against criminals and said that the police would

utilize all resources to ensure peaceful election.

He said that none would be allowed to violate the code

of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan,

adding that those who would violate it would

be dealt with an iron hand.

Shehzad Akbar said more than 35,000 policemen, 50 DSPs

and 200 inspectors under the supervision of 25 SPs would

perform duties to maintain law and order and ensure peaceful

environment during General Elections 2018 in provincial

capital.

The policemen along with personnel of Pak Army and

Rangers would perform security duties at all polling stations in

city, whereas the polling stations would also be monitored

through CCTV cameras and aerial surveillance.

All the policemen from CCPO rank to a police constable

would remain in the field to protect the people and ensure

peaceful environment during polling.

Meanwhile,the City Traffic Police (CTP) has also

finalized a comprehensive traffic plan to regulate traffic

flow on important thoroughfares for polling day.

As per plan, 12 DSPs, 168 inspectors, 3000 traffic

wardens,234 patrolling officers,under the supervision of SP

Saddar and City division would perform duties to maintain

smooth flow of traffic,whereas 130 lady wardens, 10 emergency

squads,50 fork lifters and five breakdowns would also be

deputed to take action against wrong parking and other

violations of traffic rules and laws

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Liaqat Ali Malik said that

challans on CNIC on Election Day have been prohibited,

adding that no one would be allowed to block any road after

the polling or electoral results.

Moreover,CTO said that various roads Kutcheri Chowk

to Chuburgi, PMG Chowk to Civil Secretariat Chowk,M.A.O

College Chowk, Istanbul Chowk to PMG Chowk, Civil Defence

Chowk, and Neeli Bar Chowk have been closed for general

traffic due to shifting of polling material to polling

stations,whereas arrangements to divert the

traffic to alternative routes were in place.