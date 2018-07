34 ready to pull the rope in tug of war over NA-53 Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP):As many as thirty-four aspiring candidates will be vying for NA-53 Islamabad, dubbed as hotly contested national assembly seat, with two major stalwarts Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of PML-N heading towards neck to neck contest.

The other candidates trying their luck in this newly carved out national assembly seat for the federal capital included estranged leader of PTI, with her own faction of PTI-Gulalai, Ayesha Gulalai, Asif Fazal Chaudhary, Amjad Masih, Javed Akhtar, Chaudhary Saeed Ahmed, Khawaja Khalil ur Rehman, Raja Aadeer Ahmed, Zaib Ur Rehman, Syed Amjad Ali Shah, Syed Sibt ul Haider Bukhari, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Shamakh Hassan Khan,Shahzad Asif Javed, Abdul Hafeez, Abdul Wahab, Ammar Rasheed, Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, Ghazanfar Mehdi, Ghulam Rasool, Muhammad Asif Nawaz, Muhammad Afnan Umer Baloch, Muhammad Amjid, Muhammad Zafar, Mukhdoom Muhammad Niaz Inqlahi, Malik Muhammad Yousaf, Mansoor Akash Randhawa, Mian Muhammad Asalm, Nasir Mehmood, Nasir Munir Ahmed, Nadeem ul Zafar, Nadeem Sarwar and Haroon Arshad Shekh.

During the election 2013, in NA-48, Makhdoom Javid Hashmi won the seat, which was later vacated by him. In the by-election Asad Umar secured the seat for Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf.

By-election on the seat was held on August 22, 2013, and Asad Umar secured a win with 48,073 votes as compared to 41,186 votes of his closest rival PML-N’s Chaudhary Muhammad Ashraf Gujjar.

In NA 49, Doctor Tariq Fazal Chudhary from Pakistan Muslim League had won the seat by securing 95,701 votes while Chudhary Ilyas Meharban from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf got 57,160 votes and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar obtained 44,646 votes.

The number of total registered voters in the federal capital for the election-2018 is 765,348, while in the election-2013 the total registered voters were 625,969.