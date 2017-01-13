34 federal institutions working for public accountability: Danyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): Leader, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)

Danyal Aziz Friday said about 34 institutions were working for public accountability with discretionary powers at federal level.

Talking to media persons outside Supreme Court after

Panama Papers case hearing, he said PML-N had been making laws in the parliament when Imran Khan was playing cricket.

He urged all the political stakeholder to make collective efforts in making the country corruption free.

Danyal Aziz said the democracy was now flourishing in the country and time was over when elected governments had been dismissed on allegations in the past.

In the past, National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) was introduced for politicians because political cases had been registered against them, he added.

He said none of the PML-N leader had got relief under NRO, adding 90 percent politicians from Sindh were beneficiary of NRO.