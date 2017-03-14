33 suspects including 3 Afghans rounded up, arms recovered in joint operations

RAWALPINDI, Mar 14 (APP): In sequel to Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad the Punjab Rangers, police and intelligence agencies jointly on Tuesday conducted search operations and apprehended 33 suspects including 3 Afghans from the parts of Punjab, on Tuesday.

“Joint search operations were conducted by Punjab Rangers, police and intelligence agencies in DG Khan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Narowal, Shakargarh and Rajan Pur, 33 suspects apprehended (incl 3 Afgani),” Inter Services Public Relations stated in a media release.

Weapons and ammunition was also recovered during the operation.