3,203 beggars arrested, 98 cases registered during 2016

ISLAMABAD, March 10 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Monday said the ministry had arrested 3,203 beggars and registered 98 cases under 9/10 Vagrancy Act 1958 during 2016 at different police stations in the federal capital.

In a written reply in the Senate, he said two Anti-Beggary Squads had been established within the ICT to apprehend the beggars including the minor children.

He said those squads were comprising of two upper subordinates

six jawans and two lady constables.

He said the patrolling system within ICT had been revamped

and the station house officers of all police stations had been strictly

directed to utilize their mobiles as well as staff from Rescue-15 to

curb this menace.

He said the personnel from traffic division had also been

deployed at different signals with the directions to arrest the beggars,

begging at the signals.

He added officials from Special Branch had also been deployed at

different markets to eliminate this social evil.

He said for the elimination of beggary, the concerned zonal superintendent of police and supervisory duty magistrates were directly supervising the campaign.