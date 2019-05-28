ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP):On the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a special aircraft is set to bring home tomorrow (Wednesday) 320 Pakistani nationals lodged in Malaysian jails due to cancellation of direct flights between the two countries.

The special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will land in Islamabad as the Prime Minister ordered to arrange return of detainees so as to enable them join their families on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Foreign Office on Tuesday said to facilitate the repatriation process, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs established a special cell at the Ministry which included representatives of PIA, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal.

The Pakistani nationals in Malaysian jails had completed their sentence, but could not be repatriated earlier due to closure of Pakistani airspace owing to standoff with India.

Most of these nationals were imprisoned due to expiry of visa or residence permits.