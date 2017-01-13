31st Governor of Sindh buried with full honors

KARACHI, Jan 13 (APP): The 31st Governor of Sindh, Justice (retd) Said uz Zaman Siddiqui who passed away Wednesday was laid to rest, with full honors, at Gizri Grave yard here this afternoon.

Federal Minister for State and Frontier Regions, Lt. Gen (Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Senator Nehal Hashmi and other senior leaders of

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, representatives of three military services alongwith relatives and selected number of citizens were also present on the occasion.

The coffin, wrapped in national flag, was carried by a contingent of Pakistan Naval Guards, from Governor House, following the funeral prayers, to the Gizri graveyards, where gun salute was presented to the late Governor after the burial.

Floral wreaths on behalf of President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and three military services were also laid on the grave.