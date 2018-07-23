305 females to contest election on general seats of NA

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):As many as 305 female candidates will contest on general seats of National Assembly in the election scheduled to be held on July 25 (Wednesday).

Forty-five political parties out of total 107 have awarded tickets to female candidates to fulfilling its legal obligation of allocating 5 percent seats to women under the Election Act-2017.

As per the analysis of Form-33 released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on its official portal, as many as 60 females are in field as independent candidates.

The provision of 5 percent ticket allocation to women is incorporated in the Election Act 2017, which was passed by the last government. It is aimed at encouraging women’s active participation in the national politics.

Almost 55 political parties participating in the upcoming elections have not awarded ticket to any female candidate due to the required numbers of proportionate to male candidates. As many as 25 political parties have crossed the threshold of five per cent that includes major political parties.

National Party (NP) with 12 per cent women candidates is atop followed by the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) with 8.12 per cent, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) 6.6 percent, Mutthida Qumi Movement (MQM) and Pakistan Muslim League (N) 5.7 per cent, Mutthida Majlis Amal (MMA) 5.6 per cent and Pakistan Tahreek-e- Insaf (PTI) 5.4 per cent.

The seven political parties remained stick to the 5 per cent in award of tickets to women in order to observe the mandatory clause. They are Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party (PJDP), Pakistan Awami Raj (PAR), Jannat Pakistan Party (JPP) Aaman Taraqi Party (ATP) and Jamote Qaumi Party (JQP).