300,000 saplings planted to celebrate first National Green Day

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate
Change Zahid Hamid said that 300,000 indigenous tree
saplings were planted across the country on Thursday
under National Green Programme to celebrate first National Green Day.
Addressing a press conference here, he said these saplings have been
planted at different locations including over 100 universities. Meanwhile walks, rural support programmes, plantation campaigns have been organized
by different departments, institutions and women organizations
across the country to support Green Pakistan Programme.
Zahid said, Federal and provincial governments, international
donors, civil society and corporate bodies are collectively
working to achieve the 257 million plants target to cope with
environmental issues.
The minister also informed that Climate Change Policy was
approved by the National Assembly and will be introduced in senate
next week as National Forest Policy has been approved by the
Council of Common Interests.
Zahid said, Rs 1.3 billion will be spent on `Survival of
Wildlife Resources in Pakistan’ Rs 3.7 billion for the `Survival
of Forest Resources in Pakistan and 1 billion will be spent on
zoological department, Total 7 billion will be spent over the
5 years period.
This campaign received broad acceptability by different
walks of life and we can get good results if provincial and
federal government would work together, Zahid said.
The minister said, Reducing Emissions from Deforestation
and Forest Degradation (REDD+) is an agreement reached between
different countries in the United Nations under which,
the carbon emitting developed countries will pay to those
countries who contribute to saving of environment by protecting
forests.
The developing countries will distribute the amount among
the people who fell trees for financial benefits to discourage
this practice, he added.
Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Climate Change Syed Rizwan
Mehboob said, the main concept behind this campaign was to change
the attitude of forest departments towards the environmental
problems.
He said today a national record has been made of planting
this large number of indigenous tree saplings in a single day,
Chir poine, Deodar, Babul, Sheesham, Phulai, khandi, Mangrove and
Vann have been planted in the campaigns.
“We aim to increase the percentage of forest and promoting bio diversity.”
He also informed that under Green Pakistan Programme 20% will
be flowering and fruit trees .
Inspector General Forest Syed Mehmood Nasir informed while
replying to a question that Federal Forestry Board was also being
revived in the new Forest Policy.