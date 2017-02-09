300,000 saplings planted to celebrate first National Green Day

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate

Change Zahid Hamid said that 300,000 indigenous tree

saplings were planted across the country on Thursday

under National Green Programme to celebrate first National Green Day.

Addressing a press conference here, he said these saplings have been

planted at different locations including over 100 universities. Meanwhile walks, rural support programmes, plantation campaigns have been organized

by different departments, institutions and women organizations

across the country to support Green Pakistan Programme.

Zahid said, Federal and provincial governments, international

donors, civil society and corporate bodies are collectively

working to achieve the 257 million plants target to cope with

environmental issues.

The minister also informed that Climate Change Policy was

approved by the National Assembly and will be introduced in senate

next week as National Forest Policy has been approved by the

Council of Common Interests.

Zahid said, Rs 1.3 billion will be spent on `Survival of

Wildlife Resources in Pakistan’ Rs 3.7 billion for the `Survival

of Forest Resources in Pakistan and 1 billion will be spent on

zoological department, Total 7 billion will be spent over the

5 years period.

This campaign received broad acceptability by different

walks of life and we can get good results if provincial and

federal government would work together, Zahid said.

The minister said, Reducing Emissions from Deforestation

and Forest Degradation (REDD+) is an agreement reached between

different countries in the United Nations under which,

the carbon emitting developed countries will pay to those

countries who contribute to saving of environment by protecting

forests.

The developing countries will distribute the amount among

the people who fell trees for financial benefits to discourage

this practice, he added.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Climate Change Syed Rizwan

Mehboob said, the main concept behind this campaign was to change

the attitude of forest departments towards the environmental

problems.

He said today a national record has been made of planting

this large number of indigenous tree saplings in a single day,

Chir poine, Deodar, Babul, Sheesham, Phulai, khandi, Mangrove and

Vann have been planted in the campaigns.

“We aim to increase the percentage of forest and promoting bio diversity.”

He also informed that under Green Pakistan Programme 20% will

be flowering and fruit trees .

Inspector General Forest Syed Mehmood Nasir informed while

replying to a question that Federal Forestry Board was also being

revived in the new Forest Policy.