300,000 laptops distributed to universities under PMYP

ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP): About 300,000 laptops has been distributed to universities out of which 50,000 laptops has been distributed to students under Prime Minister Laptop Scheme so far.

Talking to APP an official said a number of events all over Pakistan will be held for distribution of laptops in Phase III.

The students of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Punjab and Sindh would be given laptops under the scheme.