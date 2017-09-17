30,000 run Beijing Marathon under blue skies

BEIJING, Sept 17 (APP): While this year’s seasonal winter

smog has arrived earlier than usual due to unusual weather

conditions, thousands of participants competing in the 2017

Beijing Marathon on Sunday, had the privilege of running under

blue skies.

More than 30,000 runners from 33 countries and regions

participated in this year’s competition, many donning

eye-catching costumes. Starting in Tiananmen Square, the

42.195-kilometre marathon route concluded at the Olympic

Sports Center Area, which is home to the iconic Bird’s

Nest stadium.

Moroccan Salah Eddine Bounasr won the men’s race with

a winning time of 2 hours 11 minutes 18 seconds and Ethiopian

runner Beyene won the women’s contest. Chinese runner Li

Zicheng ranked ninth in the men’s group and He Yinli came in

fifth in the women’s group.

Nearly 100,000 people applied for this year’s competition.

The organizers announced that people who transfer their

place in the marathon to others will be barred for life, but

many said that the authorities were unable to identify all

of the 30,000 participants.

To deter cheats, the Beijing marathon committee arranged

video surveillance of the entire route and for the first time

introduced new technology to identify the authenticity of

runners’ identification tags.

In recent years, marathon running has been regarded as

a middle-class sport which has drawn millions of fans all

over the country. Founded in 1981, the Beijing Marathon

is viewed as China’s “national” marathon.