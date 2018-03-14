9 killed, 19 injured in Raiwind suicide attack

LAHORE, March 14 (APP): Nine persons including five policemen were killed while 19 received injuries when a suicide attacker blew himself up at Nisar Haveli police check-post near Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtma site on Wednesday.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Dr Haider Ashraf, a suicide bomber blew himself up when police jawans stopped him at a police check-post 600 meters from the Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtma site.

As a result, five policemen including two sub-inspectors and three constables died in harness and four civilians embraced martyrdom while 19 others including ASP Raiwind Zubair Nazir received injuries.

The injured were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Raiwind, Sharif Medical City Hospital and General Hospital Lahore.

The martyrs are: Muhammad Aslam (SI), Tanvir (SI), Saeed (Constable), Amir Afridi and two unidentified while injured are identified as M Naeem (Cop), Sabir (Cop), Manzoor (Cop), Israr (Cop), Karamat (Cop), Abid Hussain (Cop), Babur Hayat (Cop), Muhammad Farooq (Cop), Muhammad Akram (Cop), M Yaseen, M Saeed, Fareedullah, Zeeshan, Asim Afridi and five unidentified persons.

Talking to mediamen at the crime scene, the DIG said the police had recovered the body-parts of the suicide bomber, adding the suicide attacker had appeared from the open fields around the Raiwind Tableeghi congregation site.

He said the police had set check-posts at main entrance areas.

Paying tribute to the martyred policemen, Dr Haider Ashraf said the policemen had saved the lives of many through their sacrifice, adding police were constant in their resolve to protect life and property of the citizens.

“We have been in a state of war. The police have ensured combing operations and snap checking, and security will be further beefed up,” he responded.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (Retd) Muhammad Arif, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Amin Wains, DIG (Operations), Deputy Commissioner Lahore Sumair Ahmed Syed

visited the crime scene.

Meanwhile, the security in provincial capital has been beefed up, whereas the police officials have been directed to ensure strict checking at exit and entry points of the city.

According to Rescue 1122, the 19 injured had been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Raiwind and Sharif Medical City Hospital. The condition of some of the injured is stated to be critical.

The law enforcement agencies had cordoned off the area and started investigation.