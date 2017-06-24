3 terrorists killed in Intelligence Based Operations

RAWALPINDI June 25 (APP): Various Intelligence Based
Operations (IBOs) were conducted in suspected areas of the country
for search of the terror suspects during the last 24 hours, which
resulted in killing of three terrorists while injuring one soldier
and three policemen.
The security forces also rounded up 12
terror suspects besides recovering arms and ammunition. All these
activities relate to Operation Radd ul Fasaad, being
conducted across the country.
According to Inter Services Public Relations, in an IBO at
Mathra, Peshawar 3 terrorists were killed in exchange of fire while
one soldier and 3 policemen were injured.
In Punjab, Pakistan Rangers Punjab along with CTD, police and
intelligence agencies conducted joint search operations in
outskirts of Faisalabad, Gojra and Jarranwala. During these
operations, 12 suspects were apprehended, while Illegal weapons
were also recovered.
