3 Special Econonmic Zones (SEZs) become operational

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP):The Board of Investment (BOI) on Thursday said three Special Economic Zones (SEZs) have become operational in the country and started production while remaining six zones would be rationalized by June, 2019.

Special Economic Zones in Faisalabad, Haripur (Hattar) and Karachi sold their land and

operational for production for last three months, a senior official of BOI told APP here.

He said National Industrial Parks (NIP) a development and a management company would

develop the planned Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Islamabad.

“We require around 50 acre land to develop Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in the federal

capital for providing equal opportunity and facilities to foreign and local investors,” he said

He suggested Pakistani investors should go for joint venture with foreign investors to learn the international best managerial skills and technology.

He said that SEZs would lead to create employment opportunities and development in the area.

The government has identified 46 economic Special and Prioritize zones across the country

in different regions including seven approved Prioritize zones, he added.

He said, “We are committed to facilitate the foreign investors in SEZs.” The SEZs investors

would get the facility for plant and machinery import without customs duty throughout the country.

Three each SEZs would be established in Punjab, Sindh and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

Replying to a question, he said that nine more Prioritized Special Economic Zones

(PSEZs) would also be established in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Northern

Areas and Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

The official said that nine prioritized industrial zone have been proposed for high tech industry meant to enhance the export and employment opportunities to the people in the country.

He said the SEZ Cell had been furnished on the contemporary corporate style and would be equipped with state-of-art facilities.