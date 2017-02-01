3 security personnel injured, 1 terrorist killed

RAWALPINDI, Feb 1 (APP): During a routine sanitization operation in area Luni Jungle, 8 Kilometer south of Kulachi, Balochistan three security forces personnel including Maj Abbas, Captain Omer and Naik Adnan Wednesday were injured in exchange of fire with terrorists.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here, one terrorist affiliated with TTP (Naurang) was killed in exchange of fire.

During search of the area, eight terror suspects were apprehended.