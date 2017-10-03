3 private members’ bills introduced in NA

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Three private members’ bills, including the

Right to Free and Compulsory Education Amendment Bill, 2017, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (Amendment in Clause 51 and 106) and

the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2017 (Amendment in Article 51 and 59),

were introduced in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The bills were moved by Dr Fouzia Hameed, Tariq Christopher Qaiser

and Kishwer Zehra respectively.

Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi referred all the bills to the

concerned standing committees for deliberation after not opposing by the government.