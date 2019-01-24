3 private members’ bills introduced in NA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):National Assembly (NA) Thursday witnessed introduction of three private members’ bills which were forwarded to the relevant committees for further deliberations.

A PTI lawmaker Sajida Begum introduced the the Microfinance Institutions (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which was referred to the committee.

A PML-N MNA Rana Iradat Sharif Khan moved the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 198) which was rejected by the House after voice voting.

PTI MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani moved the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 37) which was also referred to the committee.

The Speaker Asad Qaiser deferred the transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2019. This bill was sponsored by legislators belonging to MQM including Kishwer Zehra, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan,

Usama Qadri and Salahuddin.

The speaker also deferred the Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which was sponsored by PTI MNA Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan informed the Chair that the bill was pertaining to Ministry of Interior and demanded to defer till opinion from the relevant minister on it.

The Chair referred the National Database and Registration Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to the relevant committee which was sponsored by Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali (MMA), Shahida Akhtar Ali (MMAP), Aliya Kamran (MMAP), Slahuddin Ayubi (MMA) and Mohsin Dawar (Independent).