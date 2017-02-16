3 more sons lay lives for motherland: COAS

RAWALPINDI Feb 16 (APP) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday paying tributes to those rendered lives in the line of duty said three more sons laid their lives for motherland at Awaran.

“None can deter our resolve to defeat enemies and safeguard Our Pakistan”, the COAS said as quoted by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor in a Tweet.

Three soldiers of Pakistan including a Captain and two Sepoys had embraced shahadat when their convoy had fallen prey to an IED blast in Awaran, Balochistan.