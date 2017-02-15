Three Levies men martyred in Ghalanai suicide blast

GHALANAI, Feb 15 (APP): At least three Levies personnel were killed and as many injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the gate of Ghalanai Headquarters of Mohmand Agency on Wednesday.

A suicide bomber tried to enter the housing colony of the local

political administration. When he was signaled to stop at the gate, the terrorist blew himself up, killing three Levies personnel and injuring some others, sources in the political administration said.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said two suicide bombers were on a motorbike one blew himself up at the gate while the other was killed by firing of security forces.

Security agencies had the intelligence about intrusion of suicide

bombers from Afghanistan inside Mohmand agency, the ISPR said.

Political administration sources added that the Levies personnel laid

their lives to save the lives of so many others present in housing colony and offices of the headquarters at the time of the attack.

The injured Levies personnel have been shifted to Lady Reading

Hospital in Peshawar.

Soon after the blast the areas was sealed and a thorough search

operation was initiated to nab perpetrators involved in this cowardice act, political administration sources said.