3 FC personnel martyred in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):The Three Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in North Waziristan’s Ghulam Khan area on Sunday.

According to ISPR, the explosive device exploded while the FC Bomb Disposal Team was undertaking routine search and clear operation near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The martyred FC personnel included Naik Inayatullah Khattak, Sepoy Mohsin Ali Turi and Sepoy Sifat Ullah.