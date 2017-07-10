HANGU, July 10 (APP): At least three personnel of Frontier Constabulary
were martyred and four others injured as result of landmine blasts at Lakka Tegga area
in Lower Kurram Agency on Monday.
Officials sources in political administration told APP that personnel of
Frontier Constabulary (FC) were targeted through three landmine blasts at Lakka Tega
area when they were bringing water.
As result of explosion, Ismail, Matiullah Bangash and Hukum Gul were
martyred and four others including Gul Saadat, Zamin Ali Afridi, Sajid and Muhammad Din
sustained wounds.
The injured personnel were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment. The
security forces reached on the spot and started search operation.
3 FC personnel martyred, four injured in Kurram Agency’s landmine blasts
HANGU, July 10 (APP): At least three personnel of Frontier Constabulary