3-day sports gala from Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, April 3 (APP): Al-Nafees Medical College Islamabad Campus (ISRA University) will hold a three-day sports gala from April 4 to 6 here at its campus.

The gala aims at promoting sense of competition among students in addition to provide them a forum for carrying out healthy activities.

The opening ceremony of the event would be held at the premises of Al-Nafees Medical College. Students, teachers and people from different walks of life would attend the opening ceremony.

The championship comprises inter-departmental volleyball, Table tennis, badminton, cricket, football and athletics matches.

In the premises of sports gala, food court, arts and crafts stalls would be established for the visitors.

The prizes would be distributed among winning teams on April 6 at the concluding ceremony of the event.