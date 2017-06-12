3 Chinese warships dock in Karachi on goodwill, training mission

ISLAMABAD, June 12 (APP): Three Chinese warships have arrived at the

Karachi port as part of a goodwill and training mission which will also include some naval exercises, Xinhua news agency Monday reported.

Quoting Rear Admiral Shen Hao, the commander of the People’s Liberation

Army (navy) fleet, as saying that the visit will further understanding and mutual trust between China and Pakistan, the official news agency said.

The fleet was received by senior navy officers, including chief of naval staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, who accorded a guard of honour to the visiting fleet.

They visited the fleet along with Chinese embassy officials at the Karachi port. The vessels were identified as Chang Chun, Jing Zhou and Chao Hu.

The Times of India, quoting local media said Chinese and Pakistani

navies will take part in operation training activities, including an at-sea passage exercise aimed at improving the two naval forces’ interoperability.