3.8 kanal plot allocated in H-9 for Hindu community as funeral place: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chauhdary Thursday apprised the Senate that a plot measuring 3.8 kanal was allocated in H-9 sector for burial and funeral place for the Hindu community.

Replying to a Calling Attention notice raised by Samina Abid about non-availability of burial and funeral place for the Hindu Community in Islamabad, the minister said Capital Development Authority Board had already approved plot for the purpose.

However, he said that a temple and cremation (shamshan ghat) would also be constructed with the approval of Auqaf department.