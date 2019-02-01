2nd T20 between Pak and Nepal blind women cricket teams washed out

LAHORE, Feb 01 (APP):The second international T20 between Pakistan and the visiting Nepal blind women cricket team was washed out due to rain at University of Faisalabad ground on Thursday.

The umpires and the match referee inspected the pitch and the ground twice and called off the match as the rain which came in spells left the ground in unplayable condition. The third international T20 will be played Friday at Divisional public ground, weather permitting.

Afterwards the visiting foreign team and its officials visited a few shopping centres of Faisalabad city and bought leather goods, cosmetics and handicrafts.

The members of the Nepal team said ” Pakistani dresses are very beautiful and attractive and available in large variety and we are thankful to the shop keepers for living up to the hospitality traditions of their country

by giving us concession “.

The Nepal team manager, Ms. Joti said ” Pakistan is a beautiful and peaceful country and its people are loving ,caring and courteous to foreign visitors and we are very happy to be here and enjoying a comfortable stay “.