2nd Shuhada Army All-Pakistan National Badminton Championship begins

PESHAWAR, May 20 (APP): The second edition of the Shuhada Army All
Pakistan National Badminton Championship got under way here at Peshawar Services Club on Saturday.
Commander 102 Brigade Brig. Muhammad Aamir Najam was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the tournament wherein more than 170 male and female players from Pakistan Army, Pakistan Wapda, National Bank, Karachi Port Trust, Pakistan International Airlines, Sui Northern
Gas Pipe Line, Pakistan Railways, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, FATA, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are taking part in four different categories comprising
Men singles, Men doubles, Ladies singles and Ladies Doubles.
Deputy Commander 102 Bridge Col. Zaheer, international Col. Qaiser
Mustafa, President KP Badminton Association Zafar Ali Khan, Secretary
Haji Amjad, Organizing Secretary Syed Sadaqat Shah and good number of players were also present.
The Championship is carrying a cash prize of Rs 0.7 million. Leading
ranking players vie for the top honor. Pakistan No. 1 Mahnoor Shehzad
from Pakistan Wapda will defend her title in the ladies singles while current Pakistan No. 1 Hafiz Saeed, also from Pakistan Wapda, will
defend his title in the Men singles.
In the qualifying round Zohaib Qamar of Pakistan Railways recorded
victory against Abdullah of Balochistan in straight sets, the score was 21-19, 21-18 and 21-17.
In the other matches Jalees Qunain of Punjab upset Adil Haseeb of
Pakistan Wapda in a thrilling five sets battle, the score was 19-21,
21-18, 21-17, 16-21 and 23-21.
Ali Rauf Mughal of Punjab upset Hashir Waheed of Pakistan Army by 3-0, the score was 21-19, 21-17 and 21-18. Muhammad Ibrahim of Punjab beat Inaam of Azad Jammu and Kashmir by 3-0, the score was 21-17, 21-17 and 21-19. In the other matches Yousaf Rehman of Punjab beat Ahsan Rana of Sindh by 3-0, the score was 21-16, 21-14 and 21-19, Faizan Ahmad of Wapda beat Abu Kalam of Balochistan by 3-0, the score was 21-18, 21-19 and 21-17, Shahreyar Shahid of Punjab beat Uzair of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 3-1, Muhammad Akbar of Balochistan beat Farzan of FATA by 3-1, the score was 21-19, 21-18, 21-23 and 21-16.
In the Ladies singles qualifying round Gilnoor of Islamabad beat Minal
Tariq of Pakistan Army by 3-0, Urooj Junior of KP beat Sumayya of Balochistan by 3-0, Sumaira Irshad of Wapda beat Alia of KP by 3-0,
Rukhsar Gul of Balochistan beat Misbah of Islamabad by 3-0, Amna of
Sindh beat Aqsa Hassan of Pakistan Army by 3-0, Zoya of Islamabad beat Alja Tariq of Balochistan by 3-0, Hina Isnat of Wapda beat Mariyum of Sindh by 3-0 and Kainat of Pakistan Army beat Rozina by 3-0.
2nd Shuhada Army All-Pakistan National Badminton Championship begins
PESHAWAR, May 20 (APP): The second edition of the Shuhada Army All