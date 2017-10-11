2nd PN International Nautical Competition begins

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):The second Pakistan Navy International Nautical Competition began on Wednesday with an impressive opening ceremony at Pakistan Naval Academy, said a statement issued here by media wing of Pakistan Navy.
Under the auspices of Pakistan Naval Academy, the four-day
long event will encompass a variety of water sports and seamanship races in
Karachi harbour. During different phases of international nautical competition,
a total of six teams from China, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Pakistan Naval
Academy and Pakistan Marines Academy will prove their mettle by pitching
against each other. The competitions will include swimming and lifesaving races
at naval physical training and Sports Complex Karsaz and seamanship race and
sailing race at Karachi harbor.
The event will not only help promote water sports in Pakistan
but also highlight the soft image of the country on international level.
