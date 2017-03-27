2nd phase of PM Youth Program starts soon: Laila

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): Chairperson, Prime Minister Youth Programme Laila Khan Monday said that the first phase of the PM’s youth training programme has been completed and second phase would star soon.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, she said that government was determined to end poverty by providing skills and job opportunities to the young generation.

She said during this phase, fifty thousand internships will be awarded to youth having completed sixteen years of education.

The internees will be paid twelve thousand rupees per month as a stipend during the one year long internshipshe added.

Laila Said that a number of youngsters of the country were being provided with trainings and internships through PM’s youth training programme.

Laptop scheme, loan scheme and internships schemes would be included in it. One million youth will be benefitted through this program, she added.

She said “we could not guarantee jobs but we could guarantee the provision of best technical trainings to the youth that will definitely help them to get a better job”.

“We advertise through media channels for the youth belonging to rural and far-away areas about this programme”, she remarked.

She informed that a quota of 25000 for Punjab, 9500 for Sindh, 3000 for Balochistan, over 5800 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1000 for Azad Kashmir and 5800 for Gilgit Baltistan, FATA and Islamabad Capital Territory has been allocated.